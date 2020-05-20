Timothy P. Golden Sells 3,334 Shares of Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE:COF) Stock

Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE:COF) insider Timothy P. Golden sold 3,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.63, for a total transaction of $192,138.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of COF stock opened at $60.25 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $56.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.86 and a beta of 1.73. Capital One Financial Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $38.00 and a fifty-two week high of $107.59.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported ($3.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.90 by ($5.92). The firm had revenue of $7.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.34 billion. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 8.26% and a return on equity of 5.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.90 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Capital One Financial Corp. will post -1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 11th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 8th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is currently 13.23%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on COF shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Capital One Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Capital One Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $76.00 price target (down previously from $86.00) on shares of Capital One Financial in a research note on Friday, April 24th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $92.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $114.50 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.65.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in COF. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 5,745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $591,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new stake in Capital One Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $225,000. Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Capital One Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $218,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC increased its position in Capital One Financial by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 2,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its position in Capital One Financial by 161.8% during the fourth quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.97% of the company’s stock.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

