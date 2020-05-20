The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO) Trading Up 8.8% Following Insider Buying Activity

The GEO Group Inc (NYSE:GEO)’s share price was up 8.8% during mid-day trading on Monday following insider buying activity. The stock traded as high as $11.34 and last traded at $11.27, approximately 2,319,982 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 52% from the average daily volume of 1,529,721 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.36.

Specifically, CEO George C. Zoley bought 265,063 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.96 per share, with a total value of $4,495,468.48. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,115,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,871,417.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO George C. Zoley bought 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.17 per share, for a total transaction of $4,042,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,365,060 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,243,020.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 681,487 shares of company stock worth $10,427,937 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of The GEO Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76. The stock has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 8.47 and a beta of 1.11.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 17th were given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 17.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 16th. The GEO Group’s payout ratio is currently 69.82%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of The GEO Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $216,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in The GEO Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $654,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in The GEO Group by 649.0% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,822 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $484,000 after purchasing an additional 34,505 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in The GEO Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $153,000. Finally, AXA boosted its stake in The GEO Group by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. AXA now owns 353,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,299,000 after purchasing an additional 43,600 shares in the last quarter. 78.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO)

The GEO Group, Inc (NYSE: GEO) is the first fully integrated equity real estate investment trust specializing in the design, financing, development, and operation of correctional, detention, and community reentry facilities around the globe. GEO is the world's leading provider of diversified correctional, detention, community reentry, and electronic monitoring services to government agencies worldwide with operations in the United States, Australia, South Africa, and the United Kingdom.

