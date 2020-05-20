Textainer Group (NYSE:TGH) Trading Up 14.2%

Textainer Group Holdings Limited (NYSE:TGH) shares shot up 14.2% on Monday . The company traded as high as $8.38 and last traded at $8.34, 241,369 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 29% from the average session volume of 339,019 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.30.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on TGH shares. ValuEngine lowered Textainer Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. TheStreet cut Textainer Group from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Textainer Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.75.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.09. The firm has a market cap of $474.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.66 and a beta of 1.66.

Textainer Group (NYSE:TGH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The transportation company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.13. Textainer Group had a return on equity of 3.37% and a net margin of 5.82%. The company had revenue of $145.48 million for the quarter.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Textainer Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Textainer Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $69,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Textainer Group by 162.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,739 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 4,167 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Textainer Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $106,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Textainer Group by 95.0% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,677 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 5,203 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.80% of the company’s stock.

Textainer Group Company Profile (NYSE:TGH)

Textainer Group Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, ownership, management, leasing, and disposal of a fleet of intermodal containers worldwide. It operates through three segments: Container Ownership, Container Management, and Container Resale. The company owns and leases standard dry freight containers, refrigerated, and other special-purpose containers.

