TESSCO Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TESS) Expected to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of ($0.59) Per Share

TESSCO Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TESS) – Equities research analysts at William Blair issued their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for shares of TESSCO Technologies in a research note issued on Wednesday, May 13th. William Blair analyst M. Nolan forecasts that the communications equipment provider will post earnings per share of ($0.59) for the quarter. William Blair also issued estimates for TESSCO Technologies’ Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.45) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.31) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.23) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($1.59) EPS.

TESS has been the topic of a number of other reports. TheStreet lowered TESSCO Technologies from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. ValuEngine raised TESSCO Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised TESSCO Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st.

Shares of NASDAQ:TESS opened at $4.55 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $5.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. TESSCO Technologies has a 12-month low of $4.12 and a 12-month high of $19.64. The firm has a market cap of $37.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.80 and a beta of 1.30.

TESSCO Technologies (NASDAQ:TESS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The communications equipment provider reported ($1.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($1.60). TESSCO Technologies had a negative return on equity of 6.07% and a negative net margin of 3.99%. The business had revenue of $128.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.86 million.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TESS. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in TESSCO Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $218,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of TESSCO Technologies by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 29,926 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 3,063 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of TESSCO Technologies by 49.3% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 16,526 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 5,458 shares in the last quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of TESSCO Technologies by 103.9% in the 1st quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 251,779 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,231,000 after acquiring an additional 128,317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of TESSCO Technologies by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 112,168 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $549,000 after acquiring an additional 3,016 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.68% of the company’s stock.

About TESSCO Technologies

TESSCO Technologies Incorporated architects and delivers products and value chain solutions to support wireless systems in the United States. The company offers base station infrastructure products, including base station antennas, cable and transmission lines, small towers, lightning protection devices, connectors, power systems, enclosures, grounding, jumpers, miscellaneous hardware products, and mobile antennas to build, repair, and upgrade wireless broadband systems, as well as program management, connector installation, custom jumper assembly, site kitting, and logistics integration services.

