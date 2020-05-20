TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) Trading Up 14.9%

TechnipFMC PLC (NYSE:FTI) shot up 14.9% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $7.56 and last traded at $7.49, 8,505,785 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 50% from the average session volume of 5,660,470 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.52.

A number of brokerages recently commented on FTI. Cfra reduced their price target on TechnipFMC from $16.00 to $8.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Barclays reduced their target price on TechnipFMC from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 27th. Berenberg Bank cut their price target on TechnipFMC from $12.50 to $11.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 24th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of TechnipFMC from $30.00 to $9.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered TechnipFMC from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.34.

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.56, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.92.

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.33). TechnipFMC had a positive return on equity of 2.41% and a negative net margin of 40.74%. The firm had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.06 EPS. TechnipFMC’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that TechnipFMC PLC will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Olivier Piou acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.41 per share, for a total transaction of $108,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 65,965 shares in the company, valued at $356,870.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kopion Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TechnipFMC in the 4th quarter valued at $3,531,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in TechnipFMC by 1,129.8% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 103,300 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,215,000 after acquiring an additional 94,900 shares in the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC increased its stake in TechnipFMC by 42.2% in the fourth quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 44,292 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $950,000 after purchasing an additional 13,147 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in shares of TechnipFMC by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 101,600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,178,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in TechnipFMC by 48.4% in the fourth quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 37,210 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $798,000 after acquiring an additional 12,140 shares in the last quarter. 83.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TechnipFMC Company Profile (NYSE:FTI)

TechnipFMC plc engages in the oil and gas projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses. It operates through three segments: Subsea, Onshore/Offshore, and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment manufactures and designs products and systems; performs engineering, procurement, and project management; and provides services used by oil and gas companies involved in deepwater exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas.

