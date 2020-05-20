TD Securities Cuts Noranda Income Fund (TSE:NIF.UN) Price Target to C$3.25

Noranda Income Fund (TSE:NIF.UN) had its price objective reduced by TD Securities from C$3.75 to C$3.25 in a research report sent to investors on Sunday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Shares of TSE:NIF.UN opened at C$1.21 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $46.49 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -242.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$1.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$2.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.71. Noranda Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of C$1.03 and a fifty-two week high of C$2.98.

Noranda Income Fund Company Profile

Noranda Income Fund operates as an income trust. The company owns electrolytic zinc processing facility and ancillary assets located in Salaberry-de-Valleyfield, Québec that produces refined zinc metal and various by-products from zinc concentrate. Its products include jumbo zinc, a product customized with alloy for steel customers to enhance the productivity of galvanizing lines; zinc shot, a product that is used to produce electro-galvanized steel for the car industry; and granulated zinc that is used in the production of fertilizers and reagents for the pulp and paper industry.

