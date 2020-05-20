Tcr2 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRR) Rating Reiterated by HC Wainwright

Tcr2 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRR)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by research analysts at HC Wainwright in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $19.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 98.33% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on TCRR. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Tcr2 Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Tcr2 Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Tcr2 Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tcr2 Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 7th. Finally, SVB Leerink reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Tcr2 Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Tcr2 Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.33.

Tcr2 Therapeutics stock opened at $9.58 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.40 and its 200-day moving average is $12.80. Tcr2 Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $5.84 and a 1 year high of $21.06. The company has a market cap of $241.04 million, a P/E ratio of -4.30 and a beta of 1.76.

Tcr2 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.05). As a group, equities analysts expect that Tcr2 Therapeutics will post -2.44 EPS for the current year.

In other Tcr2 Therapeutics news, Director Neil W. Gibson sold 52,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.52, for a total transaction of $339,040.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Neil W. Gibson sold 17,723 shares of Tcr2 Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.60, for a total transaction of $116,971.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 73,491 shares of company stock worth $482,467 over the last 90 days. 39.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Tcr2 Therapeutics by 720.4% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 2,082 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tcr2 Therapeutics by 324.7% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 2,331 shares during the last quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tcr2 Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $540,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Tcr2 Therapeutics by 57.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 2,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp acquired a new position in shares of Tcr2 Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $159,000. 59.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TCR2 Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, develops novel T cell receptor therapies for patients suffering from cancer. Its product candidates in pipeline comprise TC-210 mono TCR Fusion Construct T cells (TRuC-T cells) targeting mesothelin positive solid tumors; TC-220 that targets MUC16 positive solid tumors; and TC-310 and TC-410 dual TRuC-T cell programs targeting CD19/22 and MSLN/MUC16, as well as TC-110 mono TRuC-T cells targeting CD19-positive B-Cell hematological malignancies.

