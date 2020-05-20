TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC (NASDAQ:TTWO) CFO Sells $2,286,124.33 in Stock

TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC (NASDAQ:TTWO) CFO Lainie Goldstein sold 16,933 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.01, for a total transaction of $2,286,124.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Lainie Goldstein also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 12th, Lainie Goldstein sold 23,067 shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $3,114,045.00.

Shares of NASDAQ TTWO opened at $142.24 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $124.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $120.77. TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC has a 1-year low of $100.00 and a 1-year high of $143.22. The company has a market cap of $15.03 billion, a PE ratio of 47.89, a P/E/G ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 0.56.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new position in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE in the fourth quarter worth $656,000. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $638,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new position in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE in the fourth quarter worth $372,000. Huntington National Bank raised its position in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 37.5% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,001,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 88.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on TTWO shares. BidaskClub raised shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Cfra cut their price target on shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from $132.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from $142.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 2nd. SunTrust Banks cut their price target on shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from $133.00 to $129.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE in a report on Sunday, April 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.96.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games and 2K labels, as well as under Private Division and Social Point labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead names through developing sequels; and offers downloadable episodes, content and virtual currency, and releasing titles for smartphones and tablets.

