Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC) vs. Waitr (NASDAQ:WTRH) Financial Survey

Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC) and Waitr (NASDAQ:WTRH) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Tabula Rasa HealthCare and Waitr, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tabula Rasa HealthCare 0 1 8 0 2.89 Waitr 0 2 3 0 2.60

Tabula Rasa HealthCare presently has a consensus target price of $71.67, indicating a potential upside of 17.89%. Waitr has a consensus target price of $4.14, indicating a potential upside of 60.31%. Given Waitr’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Waitr is more favorable than Tabula Rasa HealthCare.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Tabula Rasa HealthCare and Waitr’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tabula Rasa HealthCare $284.71 million 4.92 -$32.44 million ($0.25) -243.16 Waitr $191.68 million 1.22 -$291.31 million N/A N/A

Tabula Rasa HealthCare has higher revenue and earnings than Waitr.

Risk and Volatility

Tabula Rasa HealthCare has a beta of 1.27, indicating that its share price is 27% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Waitr has a beta of -5.9, indicating that its share price is 690% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

24.9% of Waitr shares are held by institutional investors. 11.8% of Tabula Rasa HealthCare shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 23.9% of Waitr shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Tabula Rasa HealthCare and Waitr’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tabula Rasa HealthCare -12.10% -3.01% -1.11% Waitr -142.99% -80.32% -28.91%

Summary

Tabula Rasa HealthCare beats Waitr on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Tabula Rasa HealthCare

Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. operates as a healthcare technology company in the field of medication safety in the United States. The company's proprietary Medication Risk Mitigation Matrix delivers a multi-drug review, which identifies medication-related risks. Its cloud-based software applications include EireneRx, a medication decision-support and e-prescribing platform to access patients' medication-related information; and MedWise that provides medication decision support components for clients seeking to manage their medication risk and improve medication outcomes, and patient relationships by enhancing their existing systems. The company's cloud-based software applications also comprise RxCompanion, a medication therapy management software platform for the identification and resolution of medication and other health related problems; TruChart, an electronic health record (EHR) system for Programs of All-Inclusive Care for the Elderly (PACE) programs; and PACElogic, which deliver real-time sharable workflows comprising EHR, customer relationship management, claims adjudication, electronic data interchange, care management, coordination, planning, integration with community-based providers, and various Federal and State required reporting for PACE organizations and small health plans. Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. also offers clinical pharmacist collaboration, prescription fulfillment and reminder packaging, and pharmacy cost management services, as well as health plan management services, including risk adjustment and third party administrator services. As of December 31, 2018, it served 224 healthcare organizations. The company offers its cloud-based software solutions to prescribers, pharmacists, and healthcare organizations for managing the medication-related needs of their patients. Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Moorestown, New Jersey.

About Waitr

Waitr Holdings Inc. provides online food ordering and delivery services in the Southeastern United States. Its Waitr Platform and Bite Squad Platform facilitates ordering of food and beverages by diners from restaurant partners for pick-up and delivery through a network of drivers. As of December 31, 2018, the company had approximately 8,500 restaurant partners in 250 cities. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Lake Charles, Louisiana.

