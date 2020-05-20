S&W Seed’s (SANW) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Roth Capital

S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities researchers at Roth Capital in a research report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on SANW. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective (up from $4.60) on shares of S&W Seed in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded S&W Seed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday. National Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of S&W Seed in a report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of S&W Seed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4.33.

Shares of S&W Seed stock opened at $1.93 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.20. The company has a market cap of $62.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.51 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 1.64. S&W Seed has a one year low of $1.67 and a one year high of $3.13.

S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.02. S&W Seed had a positive return on equity of 3.15% and a negative net margin of 17.99%. The business had revenue of $29.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.25 million. On average, analysts predict that S&W Seed will post -0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other S&W Seed news, insider Mfp Partners Lp purchased 22,285 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.97 per share, for a total transaction of $66,186.45. Also, Director Robert D. Straus acquired 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.90 per share, for a total transaction of $28,500.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 51,351 shares of company stock valued at $129,137. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC grew its stake in S&W Seed by 34.5% during the 4th quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 58,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in S&W Seed by 95.3% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 50,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 24,883 shares in the last quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. grew its stake in S&W Seed by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 1,246,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,618,000 after purchasing an additional 43,297 shares in the last quarter. Wynnefield Capital Inc. grew its stake in S&W Seed by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Wynnefield Capital Inc. now owns 4,271,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,757,000 after purchasing an additional 49,402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in S&W Seed during the 4th quarter worth $462,000. 75.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About S&W Seed

S&W Seed Company, an agricultural company, engages in breeding, growing, processing, and selling alfalfa seeds. The company sells its seeds to distributors and dealers in approximately 30 countries worldwide. S&W Seed Company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Sacramento, California.

