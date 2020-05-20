SVB Leerink Weighs in on Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc’s Q2 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:DCPH)

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:DCPH) – Investment analysts at SVB Leerink boosted their Q2 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in a report released on Monday, May 18th. SVB Leerink analyst A. Berens now expects that the company will post earnings of ($1.39) per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($1.41). SVB Leerink has a “Hold” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Deciphera Pharmaceuticals’ Q3 2020 earnings at ($1.50) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($1.42) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($5.67) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($4.47) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($2.68) EPS.

Get Deciphera Pharmaceuticals alerts:

DCPH has been the subject of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Nomura lowered shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $84.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price (up previously from $80.00) on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday. Piper Sandler reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.65.

Shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $56.45 on Wednesday. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $19.88 and a fifty-two week high of $71.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 15.61 and a quick ratio of 15.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.52 and a beta of 2.25. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $47.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.36.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported ($1.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.28) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $0.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 million.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Redmile Group LLC boosted its stake in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 5,116,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,637,000 after purchasing an additional 406,765 shares in the last quarter. Wexford Capital LP raised its holdings in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 100.1% during the first quarter. Wexford Capital LP now owns 10,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after acquiring an additional 5,007 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 32.6% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 25,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,038,000 after buying an additional 6,198 shares in the last quarter. AXA bought a new position in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at about $2,810,000. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $264,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.78% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director James Arthur Bristol sold 23,542 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.83, for a total value of $1,031,845.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,031,845.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Michael Douglas Taylor sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.90, for a total value of $1,422,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,422,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 160,542 shares of company stock valued at $7,101,170 over the last quarter. Insiders own 3.81% of the company’s stock.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs to enhance the lives of cancer patients by addressing key mechanisms of drug resistance that limit the rate and durability of response of various cancer therapies. The company's lead drug candidate is DCC-2618, which is in Phase III trial for the treatment of gastrointestinal stromal tumors; and that is in Phase I trial for treating advanced systemic mastocytosis, gliomas, melanoma, NSCLC/germ cell/penile, and soft tissue sarcomas.

Recommended Story: How accurate is the Rule of 72?

Receive News & Ratings for Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deciphera Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.