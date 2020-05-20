Sutter Rock Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:SSSS) Major Shareholder Robert S. Birch Purchases 25,000 Shares

Sutter Rock Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:SSSS) major shareholder Robert S. Birch acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.14 per share, for a total transaction of $153,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 2,486,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,265,120.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

SSSS opened at $6.20 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.06 and its 200 day moving average is $6.34. Sutter Rock Capital Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $3.60 and a fifty-two week high of $7.00.

Sutter Rock Capital (NASDAQ:SSSS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter. Sutter Rock Capital had a negative net margin of 1,111.71% and a negative return on equity of 6.56%. The firm had revenue of $0.25 million for the quarter.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on SSSS shares. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Sutter Rock Capital in a research report on Monday, May 11th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Sutter Rock Capital in a research report on Friday, May 8th.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in Sutter Rock Capital in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Sutter Rock Capital in the fourth quarter worth about $69,000. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Sutter Rock Capital in the first quarter worth about $94,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in Sutter Rock Capital in the fourth quarter worth about $101,000. Finally, Oxford Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in Sutter Rock Capital in the fourth quarter worth about $109,000. 15.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sutter Rock Capital

Sutter Rock Capital Corp. is specializing in growth capital, B round and beyond, emerging growth, and pre-IPO investments in late stage venture-backed private companies. It makes direct (primary rounds) investments in companies and also makes secondary direct investments. The fund may also invest in select publicly-traded equity securities of companies that otherwise meet its investment criteria.

