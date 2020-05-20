SUPERDRY PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:SEPGY) Expected to Post FY2020 Earnings of ($0.11) Per Share

SUPERDRY PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:SEPGY) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of SUPERDRY PLC/ADR in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, May 17th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Gulliver now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.11) for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.14. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for SUPERDRY PLC/ADR’s FY2021 earnings at $0.10 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. ValuEngine downgraded SUPERDRY PLC/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Berenberg Bank cut SUPERDRY PLC/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SUPERDRY PLC/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut SUPERDRY PLC/ADR from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS SEPGY opened at $1.51 on Wednesday. SUPERDRY PLC/ADR has a 1-year low of $1.28 and a 1-year high of $6.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.22. The company has a market cap of $123.83 million, a PE ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 2.57.

About SUPERDRY PLC/ADR

Superdry Plc engages in the design, production, and sale of clothing and accessories primarily under the Superdry brand for men and women in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Retail and Wholesale. The Retail segment operates stores, concessions, and various Internet sites, which sell company's own brand and third party clothing, footwear, and accessories.

