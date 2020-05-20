SunTrust Banks Weighs in on Ferguson Plc’s FY2021 Earnings (OTCMKTS:FERGY)

Ferguson Plc (OTCMKTS:FERGY) – Stock analysts at SunTrust Banks reduced their FY2021 EPS estimates for Ferguson in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, May 14th. SunTrust Banks analyst K. Hughes now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.48 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.49.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on FERGY. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Ferguson in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Ferguson in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Societe Generale downgraded shares of Ferguson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Ferguson in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ferguson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.00.

OTCMKTS:FERGY opened at $7.41 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.76, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.15. Ferguson has a twelve month low of $4.55 and a twelve month high of $9.87.

About Ferguson

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and Central Europe. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, municipal, civil and industrial markets, and commercial sectors for repair, maintenance, and improvement (RMI), as well as new construction markets.

