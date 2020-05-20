SunTrust Banks Comments on DiamondRock Hospitality’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NYSE:DRH)

DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) – Equities research analysts at SunTrust Banks lifted their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for shares of DiamondRock Hospitality in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, May 14th. SunTrust Banks analyst P. Scholes now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will earn $0.04 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.02. SunTrust Banks currently has a “Hold” rating and a $4.00 price target on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for DiamondRock Hospitality’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.11 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.53 EPS.

Get DiamondRock Hospitality alerts:

DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $170.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.32 million. DiamondRock Hospitality had a net margin of 15.46% and a return on equity of 7.53%. DiamondRock Hospitality’s quarterly revenue was down 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on DRH. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on DiamondRock Hospitality from $12.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Citigroup cut DiamondRock Hospitality from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $10.50 to $4.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut DiamondRock Hospitality from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality in a report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on DiamondRock Hospitality from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. DiamondRock Hospitality has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.78.

NYSE DRH opened at $5.20 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $875.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.54 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 3.42 and a quick ratio of 1.76. DiamondRock Hospitality has a 1-year low of $1.96 and a 1-year high of $11.79.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DRH. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in DiamondRock Hospitality by 172.9% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 482,130 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,221,000 after acquiring an additional 305,470 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank grew its position in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 20,455 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 1,290 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 247,653 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,744,000 after purchasing an additional 27,822 shares in the last quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,054,000. Finally, Green Street Investors LLC purchased a new position in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,512,000.

DiamondRock Hospitality Company Profile

DiamondRock Hospitality Company is a self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) that is an owner of a leading portfolio of geographically diversified hotels concentrated in top gateway markets and destination resort locations. The Company owns 31 premium quality hotels with over 10,000 rooms. The Company has strategically positioned its hotels to be operated both under leading global brand families such as Hilton and Marriott as well as unique boutique hotels in the lifestyle segment.

Featured Story: Most Active Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for DiamondRock Hospitality Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DiamondRock Hospitality and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.