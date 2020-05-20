SunTrust Banks Comments on Columbia Property Trust’s FY2020 Earnings (NYSE:CXP)

Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP) – Analysts at SunTrust Banks boosted their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Columbia Property Trust in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 13th. SunTrust Banks analyst M. Lewis now expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $1.44 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.43. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Columbia Property Trust’s FY2022 earnings at $1.54 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.75 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.83 EPS.

Get Columbia Property Trust alerts:

Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05. The company had revenue of $76.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.06 million. Columbia Property Trust had a net margin of 4.13% and a return on equity of 0.45%. Columbia Property Trust’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.38 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently commented on CXP. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Columbia Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Columbia Property Trust in a research report on Monday, February 17th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Columbia Property Trust in a research report on Sunday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Columbia Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Columbia Property Trust from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.83.

Shares of Columbia Property Trust stock opened at $11.73 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 4.19 and a quick ratio of 4.19. The company has a 50-day moving average of $12.82 and a 200 day moving average of $18.06. The firm has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 117.31 and a beta of 1.22. Columbia Property Trust has a 1 year low of $7.63 and a 1 year high of $22.72.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.16%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 29th. Columbia Property Trust’s payout ratio is presently 56.00%.

In related news, CEO E Nelson Mills purchased 21,056 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.75 per share, with a total value of $184,240.00. Also, EVP Kevin A. Hoover purchased 2,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $19.51 per share, for a total transaction of $52,677.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 54,754 shares of company stock worth $667,034. Insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Columbia Property Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Columbia Property Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Columbia Property Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Columbia Property Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $14,574,000. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Columbia Property Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.22% of the company’s stock.

About Columbia Property Trust

Columbia Property Trust (NYSE: CXP) owns and operates Class-A office buildings concentrated in New York, San Francisco, and Washington, DC Its portfolio includes 19 properties with approximately nine million square feet. Columbia carries an investment-grade rating from both Moody's and Standard & Poor's.

See Also: What is a management fee?

Receive News & Ratings for Columbia Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbia Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.