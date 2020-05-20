SunTrust Banks Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL)

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) – Equities research analysts at SunTrust Banks dropped their Q2 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in a research note issued on Monday, May 18th. SunTrust Banks analyst M. Young now anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $0.64 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.76. SunTrust Banks currently has a “Buy” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Western Alliance Bancorporation’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.93 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $3.33 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on WAL. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $34.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 25th. ValuEngine raised shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $68.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.67.

Shares of WAL stock opened at $33.52 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.43 and a beta of 1.82. The company’s 50 day moving average is $31.75 and its 200 day moving average is $46.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a 52-week low of $20.90 and a 52-week high of $58.94.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $285.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $287.33 million. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a net margin of 35.68% and a return on equity of 15.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.16 earnings per share.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 2,677.1% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,567,913 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,993,000 after buying an additional 1,511,454 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 79.2% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,327,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $128,548,000 after buying an additional 1,028,326 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Western Alliance Bancorporation in the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,976,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 64.8% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,130,726 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,222,000 after buying an additional 837,825 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd increased its holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 5,069.4% in the first quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd now owns 699,829 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,421,000 after buying an additional 686,291 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.46% of the company’s stock.

In other Western Alliance Bancorporation news, CEO Kenneth Vecchione purchased 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $32.75 per share, with a total value of $180,125.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 305,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,015,179.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director James E. D. V. M. Nave acquired 10,000 shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $32.99 per share, with a total value of $329,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 249,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,240,110.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 17,500 shares of company stock valued at $575,525 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 7.72% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.66%.

About Western Alliance Bancorporation

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. The company offers deposit products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts.

