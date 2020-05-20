SunTrust Banks Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC)

East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) – SunTrust Banks decreased their Q3 2020 earnings per share estimates for East West Bancorp in a report released on Monday, May 18th. SunTrust Banks analyst M. Young now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.92 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.12. SunTrust Banks currently has a “Buy” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for East West Bancorp’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.00 EPS.

Get East West Bancorp alerts:

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on EWBC. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on East West Bancorp from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. TheStreet lowered East West Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered East West Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $53.00 to $31.00 in a report on Monday, March 30th. DA Davidson lowered their target price on East West Bancorp from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered East West Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.33.

East West Bancorp stock opened at $32.78 on Wednesday. East West Bancorp has a 12 month low of $22.55 and a 12 month high of $51.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.94 billion, a PE ratio of 7.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 2.03.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.03. East West Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.00% and a net margin of 31.34%. The business had revenue of $416.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $401.75 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.16 earnings per share.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EWBC. Arden Trust Co bought a new stake in East West Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC grew its position in East West Bancorp by 27.2% in the 4th quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 1,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in East West Bancorp by 39.1% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in East West Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co. grew its position in East West Bancorp by 2,775.0% in the 1st quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 2,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 2,220 shares in the last quarter. 87.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other East West Bancorp news, Director Herman Y. Li sold 3,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.03, for a total value of $102,399.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 35,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,115,869.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Herman Y. Li sold 10,172 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.06, for a total transaction of $305,770.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 25,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $775,217.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 4th were issued a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 1st. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.36%. East West Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.73%.

East West Bancorp Company Profile

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals in the United States and Greater China. It operates in three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other.

Featured Story: Cost of Debt

Receive News & Ratings for East West Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for East West Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.