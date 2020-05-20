Stockman Wealth Management Inc. Has $4.81 Million Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Stockman Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 11.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,638 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up about 2.1% of Stockman Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Stockman Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $4,813,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in JPM. Alta Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 43.8% during the first quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC now owns 55,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,000,000 after buying an additional 16,923 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 856,909 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $77,148,000 after acquiring an additional 10,427 shares during the last quarter. TCF National Bank grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. TCF National Bank now owns 125,993 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,343,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 26,778 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,411,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chilton Investment Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.0% in the first quarter. Chilton Investment Co. LLC now owns 777,334 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,983,000 after purchasing an additional 7,715 shares during the last quarter. 73.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Odeon Capital Group downgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.10 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $117.00 to $101.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Credit Suisse Group set a $122.00 price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Societe Generale raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.36.

In other news, insider Ashley Bacon sold 13,027 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.12, for a total value of $1,187,020.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 137,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,505,582.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Stephen B. Burke acquired 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $87.99 per share, with a total value of $6,599,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 150,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,202,283.57. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

JPM stock opened at $88.67 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $118.61. The stock has a market cap of $275.60 billion, a PE ratio of 10.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.20. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a one year low of $76.91 and a one year high of $141.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.70 by ($1.92). JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 12.52% and a net margin of 21.61%. The firm had revenue of $28.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.65 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 5.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 6th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.06%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 34.35%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

