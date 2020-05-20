Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Call Options on BJs Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ)

BJs Wholesale Club Holdings Inc (NYSE:BJ) was the target of unusually large options trading on Monday. Traders purchased 7,844 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 721% compared to the average daily volume of 956 call options.

In other news, Director Christopher J. Baldwin sold 114,528 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.52, for a total transaction of $3,151,810.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 350,897 shares in the company, valued at $9,656,685.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Rafeh Masood sold 15,619 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.05, for a total value of $422,493.95. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 84,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,279,178.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 684,825 shares of company stock valued at $17,994,575. 4.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in BJs Wholesale Club by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 115,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,157,000 after purchasing an additional 955 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new stake in BJs Wholesale Club during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $456,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in BJs Wholesale Club during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $673,000. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC bought a new stake in BJs Wholesale Club during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,042,000. Finally, AMI Asset Management Corp raised its stake in BJs Wholesale Club by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp now owns 384,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,740,000 after purchasing an additional 33,994 shares during the period.

Several research firms recently commented on BJ. Bank of America increased their price objective on BJs Wholesale Club from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on BJs Wholesale Club from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on BJs Wholesale Club from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised BJs Wholesale Club from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on BJs Wholesale Club from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.81.

Shares of NYSE:BJ opened at $28.44 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.08. BJs Wholesale Club has a 52-week low of $18.84 and a 52-week high of $31.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.22, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.17.

BJs Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.40. BJs Wholesale Club had a negative return on equity of 172.28% and a net margin of 1.42%. The firm had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that BJs Wholesale Club will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

BJs Wholesale Club Company Profile

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc operates as a warehouse club on the East Coast of the United States. It offers perishable, edible grocery, general merchandise, and non-edible grocery products. The company also sells electronics, computers, office supplies and equipment, home products, health and beauty aids, sporting goods, outdoor living, baby products, toys, and jewelry through Website.

