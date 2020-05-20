Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Call Options on ProShares UltraPro Short Russell2000 (NYSEARCA:SRTY)

ProShares UltraPro Short Russell2000 (NYSEARCA:SRTY) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Traders acquired 2,831 call options on the company. This is an increase of 381% compared to the average daily volume of 589 call options.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in ProShares UltraPro Short Russell2000 during the first quarter worth $210,000. Ferguson Shapiro LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short Russell2000 during the first quarter valued at $3,001,000. Finally, IMC Chicago LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short Russell2000 during the fourth quarter valued at $481,000.

SRTY stock opened at $15.24 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $22.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.35. ProShares UltraPro Short Russell2000 has a fifty-two week low of $14.78 and a fifty-two week high of $60.28.

ProShares UltraPro Short Russell2000 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, which correspond to triple (300%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Fund seeks a return -300% of the return of an index for a single day. The Russell 2000 Index consists of 2,000 of the smallest United States-domiciled, publicly traded common stocks included in the Russell 3000 Index.

