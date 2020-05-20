Steven B. Klinsky Acquires 200,000 Shares of New Mountain Finance Corp. (NYSE:NMFC) Stock

New Mountain Finance Corp. (NYSE:NMFC) Director Steven B. Klinsky purchased 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.94 per share, for a total transaction of $1,588,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 7,040,751 shares in the company, valued at $55,903,562.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE NMFC opened at $8.50 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $7.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.59. The company has a market cap of $795.94 million, a PE ratio of -8.33 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. New Mountain Finance Corp. has a twelve month low of $4.62 and a twelve month high of $14.45.

New Mountain Finance (NYSE:NMFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The investment management company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $74.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.71 million. New Mountain Finance had a positive return on equity of 10.70% and a negative net margin of 36.21%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that New Mountain Finance Corp. will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.12%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 15th. New Mountain Finance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 107.09%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in New Mountain Finance during the fourth quarter worth approximately $61,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of New Mountain Finance during the first quarter worth approximately $68,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of New Mountain Finance by 23.0% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 11,095 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 2,076 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in shares of New Mountain Finance during the first quarter worth approximately $76,000. Finally, Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of New Mountain Finance during the first quarter worth approximately $79,000. 38.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on NMFC. ValuEngine raised New Mountain Finance from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Bank of America started coverage on New Mountain Finance in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.50 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded New Mountain Finance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on New Mountain Finance from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on New Mountain Finance in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.85.

New Mountain Finance Company Profile

New Mountain Finance Corporation is a Business Development Company specializing in investments in middle market companies and debt securities at various levels of the capital structure, including first and second lien debt, unsecured notes, bonds, and mezzanine securities. It invests in various industries that include software, education, business services, distribution and logistics, federal services, healthcare services and products, healthcare facilities, energy, media, consumer and industrial services, healthcare Information Technology, Information Technology and services, specialty chemicals and materials, telecommunication, retail, and power generation.

