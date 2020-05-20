Stealth BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:MITO) Trading Up 14.3%

Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp (NASDAQ:MITO) shot up 14.3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $2.29 and last traded at $2.16, 559,985 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 17% from the average session volume of 479,301 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.89.

MITO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 target price (down from $5.00) on shares of Stealth BioTherapeutics in a research note on Friday, May 8th. ValuEngine raised shares of Stealth BioTherapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Nomura Securities decreased their price objective on Stealth BioTherapeutics from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Stealth BioTherapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $10.00 price target (up previously from $7.00) on shares of Stealth BioTherapeutics in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.29.

The stock has a market cap of $75.67 million, a PE ratio of -1.26 and a beta of 2.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.97.

Stealth BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:MITO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 1st. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $21.09 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prosight Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Stealth BioTherapeutics during the first quarter worth about $417,000. Ikarian Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stealth BioTherapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $123,000. Finally, Private Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stealth BioTherapeutics during the first quarter worth about $28,000. 0.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for diseases involving mitochondrial dysfunction. Its lead product candidate, Elamipretide, has the potential to treat rare genetic and common age-related mitochondrial diseases.

