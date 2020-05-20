Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN) Short Interest Update

Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN) (TSE:STN) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 488,600 shares, an increase of 51.1% from the April 30th total of 323,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 155,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.1 days. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s shares are sold short.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on STN. BMO Capital Markets lowered Stantec from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. TD Securities upped their price objective on Stantec from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Stantec from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. CIBC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on shares of Stantec in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Stantec in a research report on Saturday, May 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.07.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in STN. Todd Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stantec during the fourth quarter worth about $3,727,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Stantec by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 214,570 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,057,000 after buying an additional 3,900 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new stake in shares of Stantec during the fourth quarter worth about $348,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Stantec by 1,054.6% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,230,796 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,831,000 after buying an additional 1,124,196 shares during the period. Finally, Cumberland Partners Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Stantec during the fourth quarter worth about $702,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of STN stock opened at $29.55 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $28.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.96. The company has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.31 and a beta of 1.12. Stantec has a 12 month low of $20.22 and a 12 month high of $31.94.

Stantec (NYSE:STN) (TSE:STN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The business services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.01. Stantec had a net margin of 3.86% and a return on equity of 12.01%. The company had revenue of $682.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $692.87 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Stantec will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.111 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 29th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. Stantec’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.26%.

About Stantec

Stantec Inc provides professional consulting services in the area of infrastructure and facilities for clients in the public and private sectors in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Consulting Services – Canada, Consulting Services – United States, and Consulting Services – Global.

