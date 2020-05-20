Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) Trading Up 15.7%

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR)’s share price was up 15.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $21.30 and last traded at $21.18, approximately 5,739,876 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 91% from the average daily volume of 3,009,655 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.30.

A number of brokerages have commented on SPR. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $31.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Citigroup cut their target price on Spirit AeroSystems from $90.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 20th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Spirit AeroSystems from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $95.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $30.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Spirit AeroSystems presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.47.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $20.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.26. The firm has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a PE ratio of 10.27 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 1.99.

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The aerospace company reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.42) by $0.63. Spirit AeroSystems had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 20.46%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.68 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 44.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. will post -2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.20%. Spirit AeroSystems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.72%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Spirit AeroSystems by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,107 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 4,644 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the period. Globeflex Capital L P raised its stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 22,797 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,661,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP grew its stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP now owns 39,363 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,869,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 21.5% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,759 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.46% of the company’s stock.

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and supplies commercial aero structures in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Fuselage Systems, Propulsion Systems, and Wing Systems. The Fuselage Systems segment develops, produces, and markets forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems primarily to aircraft original equipment manufacturers (OEMs); and related spares, as well as maintenance, repairs, and overhaul (MRO) services.

