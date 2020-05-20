Spectris (LON:SXS) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Barclays

Spectris (LON:SXS)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by Barclays in a report issued on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on SXS. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Spectris from GBX 3,110 ($40.91) to GBX 2,930 ($38.54) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Spectris from GBX 2,140 ($28.15) to GBX 2,100 ($27.62) and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 20th. UBS Group restated a “sell” rating on shares of Spectris in a report on Monday, February 17th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Spectris in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, HSBC downgraded shares of Spectris to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from GBX 3,500 ($46.04) to GBX 2,450 ($32.23) in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 2,535.50 ($33.35).

Shares of LON SXS opened at GBX 2,699 ($35.50) on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 2,517.88 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 2,667.30. Spectris has a 1-year low of GBX 2,058 ($27.07) and a 1-year high of GBX 3,072 ($40.41). The firm has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.17.

Spectris (LON:SXS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported GBX 168 ($2.21) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of GBX 163.20 ($2.15) by GBX 4.80 ($0.06). Equities research analysts forecast that Spectris will post 17118.0001666 EPS for the current year.

In other Spectris news, insider Cathy Turner purchased 2,342 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 2,988 ($39.31) per share, for a total transaction of £69,978.96 ($92,053.35). Also, insider Andrew Heath purchased 1,089 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 2,298 ($30.23) per share, for a total transaction of £25,025.22 ($32,919.26).

About Spectris

Spectris plc manufactures and sells measuring instruments and controls worldwide. It operates through four segments: Materials Analysis, Test and Measurement, In-line Instrumentation, and Industrial Controls. The Materials Analysis segment provides products and services, which enable customers to determine structure, composition, quantity, and quality of particles and materials during their research and development processes, when assessing materials before production, or during the manufacturing process.

