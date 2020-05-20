Southside Bancshares (NASDAQ:SBSI) Trading 7% Higher on Insider Buying Activity

Shares of Southside Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBSI) traded up 7% during mid-day trading on Monday following insider buying activity. The company traded as high as $28.09 and last traded at $27.84, 202,381 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 19% from the average session volume of 170,509 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.03.

Specifically, insider John Robert Garrett bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.23 per share, with a total value of $25,230.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 3,573 shares of company stock worth $99,496. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

SBSI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Southside Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. BidaskClub downgraded Southside Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, SunTrust Banks decreased their price target on Southside Bancshares from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $28.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.32. The stock has a market cap of $859.30 million, a P/E ratio of 14.92 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77.

Southside Bancshares (NASDAQ:SBSI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The bank reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.36). Southside Bancshares had a net margin of 20.52% and a return on equity of 7.56%. The business had revenue of $62.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.87 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.56 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Southside Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 20th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.72%. Southside Bancshares’s payout ratio is 56.36%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SBSI. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Southside Bancshares by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 74,803 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,778,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Southside Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $121,000. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Southside Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $209,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Southside Bancshares by 37.0% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 76,901 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,856,000 after acquiring an additional 20,789 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Southside Bancshares by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,036 shares of the bank’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.38% of the company’s stock.

Southside Bancshares Company Profile (NASDAQ:SBSI)

Southside Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southside Bank that provides a range of financial services to individuals, businesses, municipal entities, and nonprofit organizations. Its deposit products include savings, money market, and interest and noninterest bearing checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

