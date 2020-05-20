Southern National Banc. of Virginia (NASDAQ:SONA) Trading Up 13%

Southern National Banc. of Virginia, Inc (NASDAQ:SONA) was up 13% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $9.69 and last traded at $9.57, approximately 111,836 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 33% from the average daily volume of 83,911 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.47.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on SONA shares. BidaskClub lowered Southern National Banc. of Virginia from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 14th. ValuEngine lowered Southern National Banc. of Virginia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Southern National Banc. of Virginia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Southern National Banc. of Virginia from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $232.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.24 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.39 and a 200 day moving average of $13.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Southern National Banc. of Virginia (NASDAQ:SONA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $23.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.20 million. Southern National Banc. of Virginia had a return on equity of 8.45% and a net margin of 20.74%. Analysts predict that Southern National Banc. of Virginia, Inc will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, May 11th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 8th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.37%. Southern National Banc. of Virginia’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.03%.

In related news, CEO Dennis J. Zember, Jr. bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.90 per share, for a total transaction of $54,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Georgia S. Derrico bought 5,289 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.22 per share, with a total value of $80,498.58. Insiders purchased 35,326 shares of company stock valued at $489,275 over the last quarter. Insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Southern National Banc. of Virginia in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,861,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Southern National Banc. of Virginia by 43.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,480 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 751 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Southern National Banc. of Virginia by 76.5% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 3,001 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 1,301 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Southern National Banc. of Virginia by 28.2% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,130 shares of the bank’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 1,348 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Southern National Banc. of Virginia by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 49,509 shares of the bank’s stock worth $810,000 after buying an additional 1,640 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.86% of the company’s stock.

About Southern National Banc. of Virginia (NASDAQ:SONA)

Southern National Bancorp of Virginia, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Sonabank that provides commercial banking services to middle market corporate clients and retail clients in the United States. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, commercial checking, money market, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

