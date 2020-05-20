SOTHERLY HOTELS/SH SH (NASDAQ:SOHO) Stock Price Up 16.1%

Shares of SOTHERLY HOTELS/SH SH (NASDAQ:SOHO) were up 16.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $1.90 and last traded at $1.87, approximately 198,086 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 25% from the average daily volume of 157,960 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.61.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine cut SOTHERLY HOTELS/SH SH from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SOTHERLY HOTELS/SH SH from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.16 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.54, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63.

SOTHERLY HOTELS/SH SH (NASDAQ:SOHO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $44.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.00 million. SOTHERLY HOTELS/SH SH had a return on equity of 1.77% and a net margin of 0.93%. Equities analysts forecast that SOTHERLY HOTELS/SH SH will post 0.37 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of SOTHERLY HOTELS/SH SH during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of SOTHERLY HOTELS/SH SH by 65.1% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 18,833 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 7,425 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in SOTHERLY HOTELS/SH SH in the 4th quarter worth about $61,000. Vestcor Investment Management Corp acquired a new position in SOTHERLY HOTELS/SH SH in the 4th quarter worth about $143,000. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp acquired a new position in SOTHERLY HOTELS/SH SH in the 4th quarter worth about $172,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.24% of the company’s stock.

SOTHERLY HOTELS/SH SH Company Profile (NASDAQ:SOHO)

Sotherly Hotels Inc is a self-managed and self-administered lodging REIT focused on the acquisition, renovation, upbranding and repositioning of upscale to upper-upscale full-service hotels in the Southern United States. Currently, the Company's portfolio consists of investments in twelve hotel properties, comprising 3,156 rooms, and an interest in the Hyde Resort & Residences, a luxury condo hotel.

