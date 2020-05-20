Soltis Investment Advisors LLC Grows Position in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

Soltis Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 80.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,090 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,710 shares during the period. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $588,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the 4th quarter worth $1,297,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in Walt Disney by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 496,070 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $71,747,000 after buying an additional 63,786 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in Walt Disney by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 18,451 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,669,000 after buying an additional 1,165 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Walt Disney in the first quarter worth about $507,000. Finally, Augustine Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Walt Disney by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Augustine Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,883 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $417,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. 63.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Moffett Nathanson cut Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $112.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price objective on Walt Disney from $100.00 to $96.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Walt Disney from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Guggenheim lowered Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $126.58.

NYSE:DIS opened at $116.90 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $103.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $127.27. Walt Disney Co has a twelve month low of $79.07 and a twelve month high of $153.41. The company has a market capitalization of $206.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.95 and a beta of 1.08.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The entertainment giant reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $18.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.49 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 6.88% and a return on equity of 9.09%. The business’s revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.61 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Walt Disney Co will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

