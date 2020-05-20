Solitario Zinc Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:XPL) Short Interest Up 237.2% in May

Solitario Zinc Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:XPL) (TSE:SLR) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 46,200 shares, an increase of 237.2% from the April 30th total of 13,700 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 89,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:XPL opened at $0.25 on Wednesday. Solitario Zinc has a 12-month low of $0.13 and a 12-month high of $0.38.

Solitario Zinc (NYSEAMERICAN:XPL) (TSE:SLR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter.

Several research firms have recently commented on XPL. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Solitario Zinc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, May 3rd. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1.00 price target on shares of Solitario Zinc in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th.

Solitario Zinc Company Profile

Solitario Zinc Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of zinc properties in North and South America. It primarily owns a 39% interest in the Florida Canyon zinc project located in northern Peru; and a 50% interest in the Lik zinc-lead-silver property located in Northwest Alaska.

