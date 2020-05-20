Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure (NYSE:SOI) Trading 12.8% Higher Following Dividend Announcement

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Inc (NYSE:SOI)’s share price traded up 12.8% during trading on Monday following a dividend announcement from the company. The stock traded as high as $6.39 and last traded at $6.35, 485,498 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 11% from the average session volume of 542,571 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.63.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Tuesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 2nd will be issued a $0.105 dividend. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 1st. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure’s payout ratio is currently 31.82%.

Get Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure alerts:

Several analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet raised Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Imperial Capital lifted their price target on Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Cowen lowered their price target on Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from $18.00 to $16.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.06.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.02. The company has a market cap of $287.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.61 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 4.06 and a quick ratio of 3.94.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure (NYSE:SOI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $47.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.19 million. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure had a return on equity of 16.64% and a net margin of 8.79%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Inc will post -0.05 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure during the 1st quarter worth $48,000. Caxton Associates LP acquired a new position in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure during the 1st quarter worth $148,000. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,297,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,710,000 after purchasing an additional 144,513 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 235,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,234,000 after purchasing an additional 16,161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 436,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,294,000 after purchasing an additional 29,555 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.49% of the company’s stock.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Company Profile (NYSE:SOI)

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc manufactures and rents mobile proppant and chemical management systems to unload, store, and deliver proppant and chemicals at oil and natural gas well sites in the United States. Its systems to transfer large quantities of proppant and chemicals to the well sites.

See Also: What is quantitative easing?

Receive News & Ratings for Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.