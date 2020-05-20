Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Inc (SOI) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 1st

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Inc (NYSE:SOI) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, May 18th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.105 per share on Tuesday, June 16th. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 1st.
Shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure stock opened at $5.86 on Wednesday. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure has a 1 year low of $4.50 and a 1 year high of $17.27. The firm has a market cap of $287.55 million, a PE ratio of 9.61 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 4.06 and a quick ratio of 3.94. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.02.
Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure (NYSE:SOI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.15. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure had a net margin of 8.79% and a return on equity of 16.64%. The business had revenue of $47.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.19 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current year.
Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Company Profile
Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc manufactures and rents mobile proppant and chemical management systems to unload, store, and deliver proppant and chemicals at oil and natural gas well sites in the United States. Its systems to transfer large quantities of proppant and chemicals to the well sites.
