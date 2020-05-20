Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Inc (SOI) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 1st

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Inc (NYSE:SOI) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, May 18th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.105 per share on Tuesday, June 16th. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 1st.

Shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure stock opened at $5.86 on Wednesday. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure has a 1 year low of $4.50 and a 1 year high of $17.27. The firm has a market cap of $287.55 million, a PE ratio of 9.61 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 4.06 and a quick ratio of 3.94. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.02.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure (NYSE:SOI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.15. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure had a net margin of 8.79% and a return on equity of 16.64%. The business had revenue of $47.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.19 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure in a report on Monday, May 4th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from $18.00 to $16.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 21st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.06.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Company Profile

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc manufactures and rents mobile proppant and chemical management systems to unload, store, and deliver proppant and chemicals at oil and natural gas well sites in the United States. Its systems to transfer large quantities of proppant and chemicals to the well sites.

