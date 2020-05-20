SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC) Price Target Cut to $7.00 by Analysts at UBS Group

SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC) had its price target cut by equities researchers at UBS Group from $9.00 to $7.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 3.45% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on SDC. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $6.50 price target on shares of SmileDirectClub in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of SmileDirectClub from $16.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of SmileDirectClub from $17.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Bank of America cut shares of SmileDirectClub from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SmileDirectClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.21.

Shares of SDC opened at $7.25 on Wednesday. SmileDirectClub has a 12 month low of $3.64 and a 12 month high of $21.10. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $196.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $205.64 million. As a group, research analysts predict that SmileDirectClub will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Kay Oswald sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.04, for a total transaction of $100,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Richard F. Wallman purchased 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.44 per share, for a total transaction of $43,520.00. 66.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in SmileDirectClub in the 4th quarter valued at about $17,480,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new position in SmileDirectClub in the 4th quarter valued at about $582,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of SmileDirectClub during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of SmileDirectClub during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $917,000. Finally, Telemus Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of SmileDirectClub by 137.3% during the 4th quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 49,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 28,600 shares during the last quarter. 19.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SmileDirectClub, Inc operates a teledentistry platform that provides member's with a customized clear aligner therapy treatment in the United States and internationally. The company manages the end-to-end process, which include marketing, aligner manufacturing, fulfillment, treatment by a doctor, and monitoring through completion of their treatment proprietary with a network of approximately 240 state licensed orthodontists and general dentists through its teledentistry platform, SmileCheck.

