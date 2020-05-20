Sims Metal Management (OTCMKTS:SMSMY) Upgraded to “Neutral” by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Sims Metal Management (OTCMKTS:SMSMY) was upgraded by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Sims Metal Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sims Metal Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.25.

SMSMY stock opened at $4.30 on Wednesday. Sims Metal Management has a fifty-two week low of $3.18 and a fifty-two week high of $8.96. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.18.

Sims Metal Management Limited engages in buying, processing, and selling ferrous and non-ferrous recycled metals. The company operates through five segments: North America Metals, Investment in SA Recycling, Australia/New Zealand, Metals, Europe Metals, and Global E-Recycling. It is involved in the collection, processing, and trading of iron and steel secondary raw materials; and other metal alloys and residues, principally aluminum, lead, copper, zinc, and nickel bearing materials.

