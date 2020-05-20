Silvercorp Metals Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM) Short Interest Update

Silvercorp Metals Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,930,000 shares, an increase of 67.9% from the April 30th total of 2,340,000 shares. Currently, 2.4% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,350,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Silvercorp Metals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $255,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Silvercorp Metals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $152,000. Raffles Associates LP bought a new stake in shares of Silvercorp Metals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $164,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Silvercorp Metals by 42.6% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 203,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $669,000 after purchasing an additional 60,890 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Silvercorp Metals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,472,000.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on SVM shares. Alliance Global Partners upgraded Silvercorp Metals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Silvercorp Metals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Silvercorp Metals from $5.25 to $5.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th.

Shares of SVM opened at $4.23 on Wednesday. Silvercorp Metals has a 52 week low of $1.50 and a 52 week high of $5.93.

About Silvercorp Metals

Silvercorp Metals Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and mining of precious and base metal mineral properties in China. Its flagship project is the Ying silver-lead-zinc project located in the Ying Mining District in Henan Province, China. The company was formerly known as SKN Resources Ltd.

