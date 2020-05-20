Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $29.00.

BSRR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Sierra Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sierra Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Sierra Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 9th. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Sierra Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Sierra Bancorp from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Sierra Bancorp by 1.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,248,781 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,954,000 after buying an additional 22,584 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Sierra Bancorp by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 420,831 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,255,000 after buying an additional 31,000 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Sierra Bancorp by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 298,347 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,688,000 after buying an additional 33,633 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Sierra Bancorp by 5.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 223,742 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,932,000 after buying an additional 11,897 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Sierra Bancorp by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 207,316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,037,000 after buying an additional 24,333 shares in the last quarter. 56.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Sierra Bancorp stock opened at $16.98 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Sierra Bancorp has a 12-month low of $13.05 and a 12-month high of $30.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $276.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.51 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.01.

Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.04. Sierra Bancorp had a net margin of 26.18% and a return on equity of 11.35%. The business had revenue of $29.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.67 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Sierra Bancorp will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 30th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.71%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 29th. Sierra Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.33%.

About Sierra Bancorp

Sierra Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Bank of the Sierra that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals and businesses in California. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market demand accounts, time deposits, retirement accounts, and sweep accounts.

