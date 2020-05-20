Short Interest in Sabre Corp (NASDAQ:SABR) Expands By 49.7%

Sabre Corp (NASDAQ:SABR) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 24,380,000 shares, an increase of 49.7% from the April 30th total of 16,290,000 shares. Approximately 9.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 8,920,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.7 days.

SABR stock opened at $6.62 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.15 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.19. Sabre has a fifty-two week low of $3.30 and a fifty-two week high of $25.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.30.

Get Sabre alerts:

Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 8th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $659.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $652.80 million. Sabre had a negative net margin of 3.09% and a positive return on equity of 5.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 37.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Sabre will post -1.89 EPS for the current year.

SABR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sabre from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $6.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Cfra reduced their price target on shares of Sabre from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank reduced their price target on shares of Sabre from $23.00 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Sabre from $3.00 to $5.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Sabre from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.81.

In other Sabre news, Director John C. Siciliano bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.54 per share, for a total transaction of $65,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 39,423 shares in the company, valued at $257,826.42. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital World Investors raised its position in Sabre by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 23,917,241 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $536,703,000 after acquiring an additional 329,974 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Sabre by 360.9% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 14,121,666 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $83,743,000 after acquiring an additional 11,057,878 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its position in Sabre by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 9,242,665 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $207,405,000 after acquiring an additional 106,535 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Sabre by 2.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,160,702 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $54,323,000 after acquiring an additional 184,227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fundsmith LLP raised its position in Sabre by 95.3% in the first quarter. Fundsmith LLP now owns 7,950,501 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $47,146,000 after acquiring an additional 3,880,203 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.91% of the company’s stock.

Sabre Company Profile

Sabre Corporation, through its subsidiary, Sabre Holdings Corporation, provides technology solutions to the travel and tourism industry worldwide. It operates in three segments: Travel Network, Airline Solutions, and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Network segment operates as a business-to-business travel marketplace that offers travel content, such as inventory, prices, and availability from a range of travel suppliers, including airlines, hotels, car rental brands, rail carriers, cruise lines, and tour operators with a network of travel buyers comprising online and offline travel agencies, travel management companies, and corporate travel departments.

See Also: Diluted Earnings Per Share

Receive News & Ratings for Sabre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sabre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.