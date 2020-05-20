Short Interest in Rosehill Resources Inc (NASDAQ:ROSE) Rises By 49.6%

Rosehill Resources Inc (NASDAQ:ROSE) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,260,000 shares, an increase of 49.6% from the April 30th total of 842,500 shares. Currently, 16.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,360,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

ROSE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. SunTrust Banks lowered Rosehill Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Rosehill Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday. Northland Securities downgraded Rosehill Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Rosehill Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Rosehill Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.25.

Shares of Rosehill Resources stock opened at $0.38 on Wednesday. Rosehill Resources has a 12-month low of $0.25 and a 12-month high of $4.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.77 million, a PE ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 2.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.36 and its 200-day moving average is $0.90.

Rosehill Resources (NASDAQ:ROSE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.30. Rosehill Resources had a return on equity of 33.94% and a net margin of 2.78%. The company had revenue of $84.78 million during the quarter. Analysts expect that Rosehill Resources will post 0.14 EPS for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Rosehill Resources stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Rosehill Resources Inc (NASDAQ:ROSE) by 75.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 977,507 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 419,232 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 2.21% of Rosehill Resources worth $400,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.51% of the company’s stock.

Rosehill Resources Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of unconventional oil and associated liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin. As of December 31, 2018, its portfolio included 67 gross operated producing horizontal wells in the Northern Delaware Basin and 4 gross operated producing horizontal wells in the Southern Delaware Basin; and working interests in approximately 6,665 gross acres in the Northern Delaware Basin and 9,219 gross acres in the Southern Delaware Basin, as well as 513 gross operated and 53 non-operated potential horizontal drilling locations in the Northern and Southern Delaware Basin.

