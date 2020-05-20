Short Interest in Retractable Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RVP) Grows By 83.5%

Retractable Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RVP) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 141,500 shares, a growth of 83.5% from the April 30th total of 77,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 763,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Currently, 1.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in Retractable Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Retractable Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Retractable Technologies by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,039,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,560,000 after purchasing an additional 178,660 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new position in Retractable Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Retractable Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:RVP opened at $5.01 on Wednesday. Retractable Technologies has a 1 year low of $0.62 and a 1 year high of $6.09.

Retractable Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:RVP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 30th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $12.63 million for the quarter.

Retractable Technologies Company Profile

Retractable Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets safety medical products for the healthcare industry in the United States and internationally. It principally offers VanishPoint safety products comprising tuberculin, insulin, and allergy antigen syringes; autodisable syringes; IV catheters; blood collection tube holders; and blood collection sets, as well as Patient Safe products, including syringes and Luer caps.

