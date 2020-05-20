Short Interest in Neovasc Inc (NASDAQ:NVCN) Expands By 18.6%

Neovasc Inc (NASDAQ:NVCN) (TSE:NVC) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 244,800 shares, a growth of 18.6% from the April 30th total of 206,400 shares. Currently, 2.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 216,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.
Shares of NVCN opened at $2.58 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.79. The company has a market cap of $27.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.67 and a beta of 2.72. Neovasc has a 52-week low of $1.24 and a 52-week high of $8.65.
Neovasc (NASDAQ:NVCN) (TSE:NVC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $0.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.60 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Neovasc will post -2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in Neovasc by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 351,390 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,901,000 after acquiring an additional 20,635 shares during the period. Magnetar Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Neovasc by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 555,275 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,004,000 after purchasing an additional 74,349 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Neovasc during the fourth quarter worth $72,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Neovasc by 139.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 63,030 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 36,758 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in Neovasc by 121.6% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 39,408 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 21,628 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.14% of the company’s stock.
About Neovasc
Neovasc Inc, a specialty medical device company, develops, manufactures, and markets cardiovascular devices worldwide. Its products include the Tiara technology for the transcatheter treatment of mitral valve disease; and the Neovasc Reducer for the treatment of refractory angina. The company also provides Peripatch tissue products.
