Short Interest in J.W. Mays Inc (NASDAQ:MAYS) Grows By 266.7%

J.W. Mays Inc (NASDAQ:MAYS) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,500 shares, an increase of 266.7% from the April 30th total of 1,500 shares. Currently, 1.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 11.0 days.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of J.W. Mays from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th.

J.W. Mays stock opened at $21.16 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $42.74 million, a PE ratio of 31.12 and a beta of -0.09. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $21.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. J.W. Mays has a 12 month low of $17.91 and a 12 month high of $39.43.

J.W. Mays (NASDAQ:MAYS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 5th. The financial services provider reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.04 million during the quarter. J.W. Mays had a return on equity of 2.52% and a net margin of 6.72%.

About J.W. Mays

J.W. Mays, Inc owns, operates, and leases commercial real estate properties in the United States. Its properties are located in Brooklyn, Jamaica, Fishkill, Levittown, and Massapequa of New York, as well as Circleville of Ohio. The company was founded in 1924 and is based in Brooklyn, New York.

