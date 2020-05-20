Short Interest in Hess Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:HESM) Rises By 52.9%

Hess Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:HESM) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 348,900 shares, a growth of 52.9% from the April 30th total of 228,200 shares. Approximately 2.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 379,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Hess Midstream Partners stock opened at $18.35 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $321.80 million, a P/E ratio of 14.68 and a beta of 2.75. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.70. Hess Midstream Partners has a 1-year low of $5.70 and a 1-year high of $25.66.

Hess Midstream Partners (NYSE:HESM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $290.80 million for the quarter. Hess Midstream Partners had a net margin of 6.41% and a return on equity of 2.06%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Hess Midstream Partners will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 14th. Investors of record on Monday, May 4th were paid a $0.431 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 1st. This is a positive change from Hess Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.40%. Hess Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 143.33%.

In other Hess Midstream Partners news, Director Stephen J. J. Letwin bought 10,000 shares of Hess Midstream Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.98 per share, for a total transaction of $69,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 15,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $109,914.06. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO John B. Hess bought 25,000 shares of Hess Midstream Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $19.56 per share, with a total value of $489,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HESM. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Hess Midstream Partners in the 1st quarter valued at $128,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in Hess Midstream Partners by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,820,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,593,000 after buying an additional 129,407 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Hess Midstream Partners by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 81,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,852,000 after buying an additional 2,102 shares during the last quarter. Heronetta Management L.P. grew its stake in Hess Midstream Partners by 19.1% in the 4th quarter. Heronetta Management L.P. now owns 86,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,950,000 after buying an additional 13,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Hess Midstream Partners by 42.0% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 36,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $818,000 after buying an additional 10,657 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.24% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on HESM shares. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Hess Midstream Partners from $27.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Hess Midstream Partners from a “b” rating to an “e+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Hess Midstream Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Hess Midstream Partners from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on shares of Hess Midstream Partners from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.57.

About Hess Midstream Partners

Hess Midstream Partners LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires midstream assets to provide services to Hess and third-party customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Gathering, Processing and Storage, and Terminaling and Export. The Gathering segment is involved in the natural gas and crude oil gathering and compression activities located primarily in McKenzie, Williams and Mountrail Counties, and North Dakota.

