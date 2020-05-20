Short Interest in Core Molding Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CMT) Expands By 73.5%

Core Molding Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CMT) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 47,200 shares, a growth of 73.5% from the April 30th total of 27,200 shares. Currently, 0.6% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 62,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Core Molding Technologies stock opened at $3.42 on Wednesday. Core Molding Technologies has a twelve month low of $1.03 and a twelve month high of $8.23.

Core Molding Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:CMT) last posted its earnings results on Friday, March 13th. The industrial products company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $56.12 million during the quarter.

In other news, Director Thomas R. Cellitti purchased 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.80 per share, for a total transaction of $27,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 77,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $140,034.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders purchased 33,000 shares of company stock valued at $59,960 in the last quarter.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CMT. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Core Molding Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $163,000. Wilen Investment Management CORP. increased its position in shares of Core Molding Technologies by 51.7% during the fourth quarter. Wilen Investment Management CORP. now owns 106,122 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 36,163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Core Molding Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $38,000.

About Core Molding Technologies

Core Molding Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures sheet molding compound (SMC) and molder of thermoset and thermoplastic products. It specializes in large-format moldings and offers a range of fiberglass processes, including compression molding of SMC, glass mat thermoplastics, bulk molding compounds, and direct long-fiber thermoplastics; and spray-up, hand lay-up, resin transfer molding, structural foam and structural Web injection molding, reaction injection molding, and utilizing dicyclopentadiene technology.

