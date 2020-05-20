Short Interest in Continental Materials Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CUO) Drops By 86.7%

Continental Materials Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CUO) saw a large decrease in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a decrease of 86.7% from the April 30th total of 8,300 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 9,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

CUO opened at $8.63 on Wednesday. Continental Materials has a 52-week low of $6.19 and a 52-week high of $19.10.

Continental Materials (NYSEAMERICAN:CUO) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 23rd. The construction company reported ($1.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $33.50 million during the quarter.

Continental Materials Corporation produces and sells heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) products; and construction products in North America. The HVAC Industry Group offers gas-fired wall furnaces, console heaters, and fan coils, as well as evaporative coolers. Continental Materials Corporation sells its HVAC products through plumbing, heating, and air conditioning wholesale distributors, as well as directly to retail home-centers and other retail outlets; and HVAC installing contractors and equipment manufacturers for commercial applications.

