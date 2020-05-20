Short Interest in China Recycling Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CREG) Expands By 250.0%

China Recycling Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CREG) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,400 shares, an increase of 250.0% from the April 30th total of 6,400 shares. Currently, 1.6% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 187,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of NASDAQ CREG opened at $2.37 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.71. China Recycling Energy has a 12-month low of $1.60 and a 12-month high of $7.40.

Get China Recycling Energy alerts:

About China Recycling Energy

China Recycling Energy Corporation engages in the recycling energy business in China. It designs, finances, constructs, operates, and transfers waste energy recycling projects to mid- to large-size enterprises involved in high energy-consuming businesses. The company offers waste pressure-to-energy solutions, including the blast furnace top gas recovery turbine unit, a system that utilizes high pressure gas emitted from the blast furnace top to drive turbine units and generates electricity; and waste heat-to-energy solutions, such as heat power generation projects for applications in cement, steel, coking coal, and nonferrous metal industries, which collect the residual heat from various manufacturing processes.

Read More: How to invest using market indexes

Receive News & Ratings for China Recycling Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Recycling Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.