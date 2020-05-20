Short Interest in Cheniere Energy Partners LP (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP) Declines By 26.1%

Cheniere Energy Partners LP (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,270,000 shares, a decrease of 26.1% from the April 30th total of 3,070,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 526,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.3 days. Currently, 6.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Several analysts have issued reports on CQP shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cheniere Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $31.00 price target on shares of Cheniere Energy Partners in a report on Monday, April 27th. UBS Group raised shares of Cheniere Energy Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.50 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Cheniere Energy Partners from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Cheniere Energy Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.45.

Get Cheniere Energy Partners alerts:

In related news, major shareholder Gso Holdings I. Llc bought 236,157 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $20.33 per share, for a total transaction of $4,801,071.81. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Cqp Common Holdco L. Blackstone bought 333,965 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $26.02 per share, for a total transaction of $8,689,769.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 1,665,085 shares of company stock worth $41,383,583 over the last 90 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CQP. CX Institutional acquired a new position in Cheniere Energy Partners during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners by 62.1% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 650 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners in the first quarter worth $30,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners in the first quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Pacitti Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners in the fourth quarter worth $33,000.

Shares of CQP stock opened at $32.13 on Wednesday. Cheniere Energy Partners has a one year low of $17.75 and a one year high of $49.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $44.70.

Cheniere Energy Partners (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The energy company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 7th were given a dividend of $0.64 per share. This is a positive change from Cheniere Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 6th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.97%.

About Cheniere Energy Partners

Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates regasification facilities at the Sabine Pass liquefied natural gas (LNG) terminal located in Cameron Parish, Louisiana on the Sabine-Neches Waterway. The company's regasification facilities include infrastructure of five LNG storage tanks with capacity of approximately 16.9 billion cubic feet equivalent; two marine berths that accommodate vessels of up to 266,000 cubic meters; and vaporizers with regasification capacity of approximately 4.0 billion cubic feet per day.

Further Reading: Straddles

Receive News & Ratings for Cheniere Energy Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cheniere Energy Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.