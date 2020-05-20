Short Interest in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) Rises By 18.4%

Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) was the target of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,590,000 shares, an increase of 18.4% from the April 30th total of 12,320,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,800,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.2 days. Approximately 4.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Cfra upped their target price on Cerner from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Cerner from $78.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Cerner from $72.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Cerner in a research note on Monday, April 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $78.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cowen upgraded shares of Cerner from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $79.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Cerner has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.80.

Shares of CERN opened at $67.78 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.81 billion, a PE ratio of 42.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.86. Cerner has a 1 year low of $53.08 and a 1 year high of $80.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 1.93. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.19.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. Cerner had a net margin of 8.93% and a return on equity of 18.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cerner will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Cerner news, CEO David Brent Shafer sold 14,282 shares of Cerner stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.52, for a total transaction of $978,602.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Cerner during the 4th quarter worth $58,000. Strs Ohio increased its position in Cerner by 44.4% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 24,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,800,000 after acquiring an additional 7,543 shares during the period. Creative Planning lifted its position in Cerner by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 330,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,286,000 after acquiring an additional 20,108 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cerner by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,241,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,092,000 after purchasing an additional 3,453 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cerner by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 8,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $629,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the period. 83.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cerner Company Profile

Cerner Corporation provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

