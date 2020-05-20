Short Interest in Centrus Energy Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:LEU) Declines By 29.0%

Centrus Energy Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:LEU) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,000 shares, a decline of 29.0% from the April 30th total of 18,300 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 46,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:LEU opened at $8.33 on Wednesday. Centrus Energy has a 12-month low of $2.82 and a 12-month high of $9.25.

Centrus Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LEU) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 25th. The basic materials company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $55.70 million for the quarter.

Separately, Benchmark started coverage on Centrus Energy in a report on Friday, January 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LEU. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Centrus Energy by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,534 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 2,370 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Centrus Energy by 108.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 36,038 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $183,000 after acquiring an additional 18,788 shares during the period. Alambic Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in Centrus Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $402,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Centrus Energy by 466.5% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 110,505 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $760,000 after acquiring an additional 91,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Old West Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Centrus Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $2,741,000.

Centrus Energy Company Profile

Centrus Energy Corp. supplies nuclear fuel and services for the commercial nuclear power industry in the United States, Japan, Belgium, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Low-Enriched Uranium (LEU) and Contract Services. Its LEU is a component used in the production of nuclear fuel for reactors to produce electricity.

