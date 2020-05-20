Short Interest in CEMIG (NYSE:CIG) Rises By 79.9%

CEMIG (NYSE:CIG) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,470,000 shares, a growth of 79.9% from the April 30th total of 3,040,000 shares. Currently, 0.6% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,930,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CIG. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of CEMIG by 107.6% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 36,253 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 18,791 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of CEMIG during the fourth quarter worth about $124,000. Finally, Cohen & Steers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CEMIG during the fourth quarter worth about $1,878,000. 1.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered CEMIG from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd.

NYSE:CIG opened at $1.53 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32. CEMIG has a 12 month low of $1.28 and a 12 month high of $4.11.

About CEMIG

Companhia Energética de Minas Gerais, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Brazil. The company generates electricity through renewable energy sources, such as water, wind, sun, and biomass; or non-renewable sources, including fossil and nuclear fuels.

